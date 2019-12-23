Monthly value of trades at IME rises 26%

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 26 percent to reach 135 trillion rials (about $3.2 billion) during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

As reported, some 2.851 million tons of commodities were traded at this market in the mentioned month to experience a growth of 16 percent, Tasnim news agency reported.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA