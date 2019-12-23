“The Man Who” goes on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – English director and writer Peter Brook’s play “The Man Who” went on staged at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom Theater on Sunday.

Reza Molai is the director of the play co-authored by Marie-Hélène Estienne. It is inspired by British neurologist Oliver Sacks’ 1985 book “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat”, which is the case histories of his patients.

“The Man Who” offers a series of fascinating doctor/patient scenarios that examine our attempts to understand the workings of the brain. These case studies also become Brook’s starting point in his search for a new theater form.

Shiva Ordui, Maliheh Aqai, Neda Asadi, Yasser Asghari, Mahsa Jamshidi, Mohammad Shami and Ehsan Sadeqi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until January 14.

Photo: Director Reza Molai troupe performs “The Man Who” at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom Theater on December 22, 2019.

ABU/MMS/YAW

