Fajr festival announces documentary lineup

TEHRAN – A lineup of 10 movies will go on screen in the documentary section of the 38th Fajr Film Festival, the organizers announced on Monday.

“Lunar Eclipse” by Mohsen Ostadali, “The Lady” by Mohammad Habibi-Mansur, “The Thin Red Line” by Farzad Khoshdast and “The Marriage Project” co-directed by Hesam Eslami and Atieh Attarzadeh are among the films.

The lineup also includes “No Place for Angles” by Sam Kalantari, “His Excellency” by Sajjad Imani and “It’s Winter” by Mehrdad Zahedian.

Also included are “Kill Mehdi Iraqi” by Abdorreza Nematollahi, “Kami” by Mitra Ebrahimi and “Living among the War Flags” by Mohsen Eslamzadeh.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will be held in Tehran from February 1 to 11.

Photo: A poster for “No Place for Angles” by Sam Kalantari.

