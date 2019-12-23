Parisian gallery hangs paintings by Iranian artist Mostafa Sarabi 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of paintings by Iranian artist Mostafa Sarabi is underway at the Balice Hertling Gallery in Paris.

Shabahang Tayyari is the curator of the exhibit “Supreme Baba”, which opened on December 19 and will be running until January 18, 2020, the gallery has announced.

“Sarabi often paints his family, depicting himself surrounded by his wife and child,” Tayyari wrote in a statement for the exhibition.

“He paints either what belongs to him or what he himself belongs to. He neither seeks to recreate an image, nor the scene in front of him,” he added.

“In his paintings, he creates his own realm. Whenever an object or an individual is depicted in his paintings, that object or individual then belongs to him,” he explained.

“Like all other Iranian men, he tries to stay strong even during his most fragile times and perhaps uses the excuse of having to care for his family in order to care for himself,” Tayyari stated.

Sarabi lives and works in Tehran. He has held several solo exhibitions in Tehran and has taken part in group shows at Giardino Segreto in Milan.

Photo: Paintings by Mostafa Sarabi on view at the Balice Hertling Gallery in Paris.

