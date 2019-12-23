Iran calls for multilateral cooperation to disable U.S. sanctions 

TEHRAN - The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said on Monday that independent nations should embark on enhancing multilateral cooperation to foil the U.S. plots in imposing sanctions and fueling terrorism.

In a meeting in Tehran with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the visiting Indian foreign minister, Shamkhani said, “Via resorting to reinvigoration of multilateral cooperation, one can on one hand face these two inhuman threats and on the other hand materialize new horizons of development by relying on regional countries’ domestic capabilities.”

He further said that India and Iran can play not only key role in controlling and managing regional crises but also can secure their interests via enhancing all-out ties.

“Continued cooperation and creating regional mechanisms to counter common threats will block the way to interventionist countries” which have deployed troops in the region “under the pretext of war on terrorism,” Shamkhani added.

The Indian chief diplomat arrived in Iran on Sunday for a two-day long visit.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a meeting with his Indian counterpart, described relations between Iran and India as “ancient” “historic” and “unbreakable”.

The Indian minister, also, met with President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, conferring on promotion of all-out relations.

Prior to Jaishankar’s visit, Indian Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna participated in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Tehran on December 18. Other countries attending the conference were Russia, China, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

