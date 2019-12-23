Five people arrested for illegal excavation at historical site
December 23, 2019
TEHRAN – Iranian police have arrested five people suspected of illegal excavation at the ruins of a historical fortress in Robat Karim county, Tehran province.
The suspects were detained at Adran historical fortress before they do any irreparable destruction, said Mohammad-Javad Seifi, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage, ISNA reported on Monday.
The culprits were handed over to the judicial system for further investigation, he added.
