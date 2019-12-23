Persepolis, Naft Masjed Soleyman march into Hazfi Cup semis

TEHRAN – Persepolis and Shahin Bushehr football teams booked their places at the semifinals of the 2019-20 Hazfi Cup on Monday.

Persepolis beat first-tier Shahrdari Mahshahr 2-0 in Abadan, thanks to Ali Alipour’s second half brace.

In Masjed Soleyman, Naft defeated Shahin Bushehr 3-0 in the extra time.

Esteghlal will meet Sepahan in Tehran and Tractor entertain Mes Kerman.

Esteghlal are the most decorated football team in Hazfi Cup, winning the title seven times.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation.

The winners of Hazfi Cup will be awarded a spot in the AFC Champions League.

The competition was founded in 1975.