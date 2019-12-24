Ensembles team up to stage operetta “Dance of Melodies” in Tehran

TEHRAN – Shiftegane Del, a large troupe of female performers, and the Avaze Melal ensemble have teamed up again to stage an operetta entitled “Dance of Melodies” at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on January 3.

The operetta will be directed by choreographer Hayedeh Kishipur and Shahla Milani will lead Avaze Melal choir, which will perform in company with mezzo-soprano Nasrin Nasehi.

Shiftegane Del features about 30 adult members as well as over 50 child performers.

Only an audience of females is allowed to attend the performance.

Photo: A poster for the operetta “Dance of Melodies”.

