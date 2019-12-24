Boston Festival of Films from Iran unveils official lineup

TEHRAN – Eight films will be screened at the Boston Festival of Films from Iran as the organizers have recently announced the official lineup.

The Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) in Boston is the main organizer of the festival, which will be held from January 16 to 26, 2020.

Each year, film curators from the MFA, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, work together to curate this compelling festival.

The lineup includes “Filmfarsi”, a found-footage documentary by Ehsan Khoshbakt that unearth the cinema in pre-revolutionary Iran, and “When the Moon Was Full”, Narges Abyar’s drama that blends political thriller and horror.

Also included are “Cold Sweat” by Soheil Beiraqi, “The Warden” Directed by Nima Javidi, “Old Men Never Die” by Reza Jamali, “Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai, “Untimely” Directed by Pouya Eshtehardi and “Orange Days” by Arash Lahuti.

“When the Moon Was Full” tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon afterwards, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

Starring Baran Kowsari, “Cold Sweat” is based on a true story about Afruz, Iran’s national women’s futsal team captain, whose lifelong dream appears over when her estranged husband uses his legal right to prevent her from leaving the country for the Asian Games final in Malaysia.

“The Warden” tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s.

“Old Men Never Die” tells the story of an Iranian village where nobody has died for 45 years, and only the aged remain. 100-year-old Aslan and his friends begin to think suicide is the solution.

“Just 6.5” shows a police group under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

“Untimely” is about Hamin, a young private doing his military service in a watchtower on the border of Iran and Pakistan. Impatient for a day off to attend his sister’s wedding ceremony, he gets into a fight with his commander.

Up against unfair odds, “Orange Days” shows a tough-as-nails farm contractor who proves she can compete with male competitors and lead her crew of female workers on northern Tehran’s largest orange harvest.

Photo: A scene from “When the Moon Was Full” by Narges Abyar.

