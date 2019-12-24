Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia major export destinations of Iran’s dairy products

TEHRAN- Iraq, Afghanistan and Russia are the major export destinations of Iranian dairy products, the secretary of Iran’s Dairy Industries Association said in a press conference on Monday.

Reza Bakeri added that after the three mentioned countries, the Persian Gulf states account for the most part of dairy imports from Iran, adding that export of Iran’s dairy products to Russia has been recently increased, IRIB reported.

The official further put the country’s annual dairy products output at seven million tons and said that of this figure some 450,000 tons valued at $770 million are exported.

He also said that some 120,000 persons have direct jobs while 480,000 persons have indirect jobs in 400 companies active in dairy industry in Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bakeri complained that dairy production units are currently working with half capacity in the country, adding, “Of course, the condition can be changed and production capacity can be increased through the help of government.”

MA/MA