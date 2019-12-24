Tehran says won’t forget its friends in tough times

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said that Iran will never forget its friends in tough times.

In an interview with IRNA published on Tuesday, he said, “Iran and Russia have special and historical ties which has been continuing in the past two centuries despite ups and downs. We have witnessed special ties with Russia after the Islamic Revolution especially in the past recent years.”

He noted that as two powers in the region, Iran and Russia have stood and will stand beside each other.

“In bilateral issues, Russia has also stood beside the Islamic Republic of Iran and it has also been beside Iran, as far as possible, despite the Westerners’ pressure and economic sanctions,” Mousavi stated.

He noted, “Iran considers Russia and China apart from other countries in the JCPOA [the 2015 nuclear deal] especially Germany and England.”

