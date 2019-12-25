Paper mill in Iran to save 6 million trees a year

TEHRAN – A paper mill will be established in southwestern Khuzestan province that would prevent from cutting down six million trees per year, IRNA news agency reported.

An agreement was signed in this regard on Tuesday between the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, as the manager, and five domestic banks as the financers of the project.

A total budget of $467 million is allocated to implement the project, which will reduce imports by $285 million annually while preventing from cutting down six million trees each year.

According to Mohammad Mokhber, head of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, the paper mill will benefit from modern environmentally-friendly technology and will develop the country's technical knowledge in the field of papermaking.

With the implementation of the plan, about 2,000 new direct and indirect jobs will be created in the province within three years, he said.

How many trees are cut down a day for paper?

Approximately 80,000 to 160,000 trees are cut down daily worldwide, according to data published by the Global Forest Resource Assessment, which estimates that Earth lost around 60,000 square kilometers of trees globally in one year.

Each ton of recycled paper saves 17 trees and a multitude of other resources such as oil, water, landfill space and the energy used to produce paper. World consumption of paper has grown 400 percent in the last 40 years. Now nearly 4 billion trees or 35 percent of the total trees cut around the world are used in paper industries on every continent.

FB/MG