Iranian translator to discuss Iran-Croatia cultural relations   

TEHRAN – Ebtehaj Navaey, a Zagreb-based Iranian translator of Croatian literature, is scheduled to discuss cultural ties between Iran and Croatia during a session that will be held at the Honare Farda Institute today.

The session, which will commence at 9 a.m., is part of the Thursday Mornings of Bokhara, a literary meeting that is organized by the Bokhara literary magazine every Thursday, Bokhara announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Navaey is a dentist whose Dr. Navaey’s Orthodontics practice is among the leading medical institutions in Croatia.

However, he has rendered numerous literary books by Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian writers into Persian. He is a member of the Croatian Association of Literature Translators.



His book “Be a Pearl, Be a Pearl!” (“Budi biser, biser budi!”), an anthology of Persian poetry from the 10th century to the present, won first prize in the Persian Literature Studies category at the 28th Tehran International Book Fair in 2015.

His translation of Croatian Ambassador Drago Stambuk’s poem collection “Damavand Beyond the Sea” (“Damavand, s onu stranu mora”) has recently been published in Persian.

Navaey has also rendered over 20 Iranian movies into Croatian, which all have broadcast by Croatian TV.

Photo: Zagreb-based Iranian translator of Croatian literature Ebtehaj Navaey in an undated photo.

