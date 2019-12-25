Iran crowned Asian Nations Cup U14 Chess Team champions

TEHRAN – Iran claimed the title of the 2nd Asian Nations Cup U14 Chess Team Championship on Wednesday.

The Iranian team defeated Hong Kong and China D in Round Eight and won the team title.

Iran seized the title with eight wins and one lose.

The Iranian team consists of Bardia Daneshvar, Kian Pourmousavi, Abtin Atakhan, Mohammadjavad Khorshidi and Hamidreza Ebrahimi.

The competition is being held in Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China from Dec. 18 to 27.