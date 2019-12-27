“I Am Malala” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “I Am Malala, the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban” written by Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani student activist and Nobel Peace laureate, has been published in Persian in Tehran.

Translated into Persian by Ashraf Adili, the novel has been released by Elmi Publications.

Co-written with the British author and leading foreign correspondent Christina Lamb, the book relates the memories of the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

“When the Taliban took control of the Swat Valley in Pakistan, one girl spoke out. Malala Yousafzai refused to be silenced and fought for her right to an education,” writes Amazon on its website.

“On Tuesday, October 9, 2012, when she was fifteen, she almost paid the ultimate price. She was shot in the head at point-blank range while riding the bus home from school, and few expected her to survive,” it adds.

“Instead, Malala’s miraculous recovery has taken her on an extraordinary journey from a remote valley in northern Pakistan to the halls of the United Nations in New York. At sixteen, she became a global symbol of peaceful protest and the youngest nominee ever for the Nobel Peace Prize,” it notes.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “I Am Malala, the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban” written by Malala Yousafzai.

