Presence of foreign forces not to help regional peace: Iranian embassy in Japan

TEHRAN – Iran’s embassy in Japan has said that presence of foreign forces in the Middle East region will not help peace and security.

In a message posted on the Twitter account of the embassy, it is said that Iran’s Hormuz peace initiative will be effective in reducing tension in the region, ISNA reported on Friday.

“It is expected that the friendly countries will fulfil their international duty in protecting shipping through timely and practical support for the Hormuz plan,” the embassy said in the tweet.

According to NHK, Japan’s Cabinet approved a plan on Friday to send a Self-Defense Force aircraft and ship to the Middle East.

At the United Nations summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled the proposal for regional security.

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” President Hassan Rouhani told the UN delegates.

Foreign Minister Zarif has invited all regional states to join the peace plan for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

In a press briefing on November 25, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced that three countries have accepted to join Iran’s Hormuz peace plan.

“Three countries have given written response to Iran’s invitation and other countries are studying it,” he said.

He also called on certain Persian Gulf Arab states to abandon reliance on foreign forces for their security, saying dependence on foreigners is just an “illusion”

“We called on the countries to respond to Iran’s peace-seeking call and abandon illusions. We have stressed that the presence of foreign countries undermines security and stability. We hope this initiative of Iran would face with a positive response,” Mousavi stated.

During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on December 20, Rouhani said that Iran welcomes help to maintain stability and peace in the Persian Gulf and the wider Middle East.

“Iran welcomes help of all countries, especially Japan, in this respect,” Rouhani said.

He added that Iran has fulfilled its duty to provide security in the region and believes that security in the Persian Gulf region has been weakened by foreign countries.

