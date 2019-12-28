Iran’s third astronomy center for children to be established

TEHRAN – The third science and astronomy center for children and teenagers will be constructed in northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, director of provincial Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, has said.

The center is a two-story building with an area of 300 square meters, which is located in Urmia National Park, IRNA news agency quoted Javad Zahedi as saying on Friday.

Two astronomy centers have been previously established in Tehran and Zanjan provinces, he noted.

He pointed out that 15 billion rials (around $360,000 at an official rate of 42,000 rials) have been allocated to the project, adding, the center will have various departments, including science, physics, life sciences, planetarium, and observatories.

