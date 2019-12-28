“Accidental Further Adventures of Hundred-Year-Old Man” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – Swedish author Jonas Jonasson’s book “The Accidental Further Adventures of the Hundred-Year-Old Man” has recently been published in Persian.

The book translated into Persian by Shadi Hamedi will be unveiled during a ceremony at the Roshanan Mansion in Tehran on Wednesday, publisher Behnegar announced on Saturday.

The sequel to Jonasson’s international bestseller “The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared” begins with a hot air balloon trip.

Allan and Julius are ready for some spectacular views, but they’re not expecting to land in the sea and be rescued by a North Korean ship. And they could never have imagined that the captain of the ship would be harboring a suitcase full of contraband uranium, on a nuclear weapons mission for Kim Jong-un.

Photo: A Persian copy of Swedish author Jonas Jonasson’s book “The Accidental Further Adventures of the Hundred-Year-Old Man”.

