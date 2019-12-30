Ski in Iran above the Alborz mountains

The four-season country of Iran benefits from snowfalls in winter as well as hot summer beaches.

Many countries have been known for the best skiing destinations. Although many people think of Iran as a country in the desert region, it is one of the best countries for ski lovers by having many international ski resorts. Some of which are the best ones in the middle east. So, if you are planning for a winter holiday in Iran, it's good to know that Iran Ski tours, due to their standard facilities, are grabbing the attention of ski lovers. One of the best travel platforms to find special nature and cultural tours is the Taste Iran where helps you to plan amazing ski tours in Iran.

There are many ski resorts on the Alborz and Zagros mountain ranges for both amateurs and professionals, which we present the best ones here.

1 Dizin International Ski Resort

The most important middle east ski resort, located in the northern mountains of Tehran. It's located about 100 km from Tehran and is accessible from Chalus road. You may prefer to spend a night in it's convenient and various accommodations.

Powdery snow quality in ski season, standard ski facilities, spectacular view of Damavand peak, qualified hotels and restaurants are just some reasons why Dizin ski resort has achieved 4.5 score on TripAdvisor.

2 Shemshak International Ski Resort

Iran's second international ski resort, located near Shemshak village. Due to its comprehensive facilities, it is one of the most favored ones among Tehran ski resorts.

About 60 kilometers northeast of Tehran, you can reach there. It's recommended to stay a night in the diverse accommodations of Shemshak and use its Night Ski Resort (which is working up to 10 PM) for a totally different adventure.

3 Tochal International Ski Resort

Closest ski resort to Tehran is the best advantage for Tochal Ski Resort. You just need to reach the Velenjak district, then the Tochal gondola lift to transport to the ski slopes. Having 3900 meters’ height, the largest ski slopes of country, and being usable for about 8 months of the year made this resort one of the top ski resorts of Iran.

4 Pooladkaf International Ski Resort

This ski resort located 88 kilometers north of Shiraz is one of the best options for central and southern Iran inhabitants. Having a 4-star Hotel, various restaurants, and sophisticated facilities, ranks it in Iran's best ski resorts.

5 Tarik Darreh Ski Resort

This ski resort is nestled on the side of Alvand mountain range, 10 Kilometers southwest Ganj Nameh road from Hamedan. The resort has one of the most special ski slopes as it's settled into a 270° valley.

As Hamedan is a famous touristic city due to its numerous monuments and historic sites, you will enjoy history and nature together in a ski tour to Tarik Darreh.

6 Chelgerd Ski Resort

The most popular ski resort in the west of Iran is the Chelgard ski resort. Heavy snowfall makes winter sports so common in the west of Iran. Also, many other natural attractions of the region like ice caves and waterfalls put the Chelgard resort among the best places to spend holiday winter. This resort is 85 km from Shahrekord city.

7 Sahand Ski Resort

Sahand Ski Resort is located on the northern side of the Sahand summit and 39 km from Tabriz. For ski lovers, this resort is the best one in the northwest of Iran. You’d better to check the road before planning to go there. The road to the resort is well maintained, but in case of bad weather, the access might be closed.