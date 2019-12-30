A Perfect Circle’s “Emotive” inspires play connecting capitalism with poverty  

TEHRAN – American rock band A Perfect Circle’s 2004 album “Emotive”, which features a collection of anti-war cover songs, has inspired an Iranian play that shows how capitalism helps spread poverty in a society.

Mohammad Moravvej is the writer and director of the play “Mr. Smith, Mr. Ivanov and a Low-Profile African Family”, which had its first performance last Wednesday at Tehran’s Hafez Theater.

The play is about Mr. Smith and Mr. Ivanov, two American and Russian multi-millionaire tycoons, and an African family that lives in absolute poverty. Viewers gradually notice how the happiness of one side brings misery to the other side, and vice versa.

“The idea of writing the play began to form eighty percent by A Perfect Circle’s album ‘Emotive’,” Moravvej told the Persian service of Honaronline last week.

He also said he spent a year carrying out research on some songs, films and several books, including English novelist George Orwell’s “1984”, to write the play.

A cast of twenty actors, including Mohammadreza Solati, Marjan Shokufaki and Erfan Honarbakhsh, have had many rehearsals over the past two years to perform the play.

“It’s not clear where and when the story of the play is set in, because capitalism is ruling the world for over a century, and the audiences will have their own perception of the time and place of the story,” Moravvej said.

Photo: A poster for “Mr. Smith, Mr. Ivanov and a Low-Profile African Family”.

