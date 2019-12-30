Jaber Sadeghzadeh retains Iran’s Pahlevan title

TEHRAN – Jaber Sadeghzadeh retained title of Iran’s Pahlevani Wrestling Championship for the sixth time on Monday.

He defeated Mehdi Hassanpour in the final match of the +100kg weight class.

Pahlavan of Iran is an annual Pahlevani Wrestling competition held in Iran, in which athletes from across the country participate to achieve the title.

Though the competition has ancient roots, its modern form has been held since 1944.

Winner of this title is called Pahlavan and wears the special Bazouband (Armband).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) registered Pahlevani and Zourkhaneh rituals in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2014.