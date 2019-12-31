Objectives and impacts of U.S. aggression on Hashd al-Shaabi’s bases

TEHRAN - The U.S. Army fighter jets targeted several bases of the Iraqi popular forces of Hashd al-Shaabi at border with Syria on Sunday evening.

In a statement, the U.S. defense secretary confirmed the attacks. Now this is the question: Which objectives had the U.S. been seeking from the attacks?

The U.S. lives in fear of expansion of mutual cooperation between Iraq and Syria, especially in security and economic fields, therefor, Washington has concentrated on sealing Iraq-Syria common borders and passageways via targeting military positions in Iraq and Syria as well as providing support for the existing terrorists and creating fresh terrorist group.

Keeping the terrorist groups protected and providing backup for them are among the U.S. main objectives as a number of reports have been released about relocation of terrorists from Syria into Iraq or vice versa. In the meantime, the U.S. has raided the Iraqi army several times to provide support for the terrorist groups in the country.

Certainly, weakening Iraq and turning it into a crisis-hit country to pave the ground for the U.S. to impose its will on Baghdad can be considered as another objective that Washington is seeking in its forces’ recent attacks on Iraq. Weakening the Iraqi popular forces and damaging relations and cooperation between the country’s army and the popular forces are also among the main objectives of such plots.

Other dimensions of the U.S. recent plot against Iraq can be mentioned as spreading chaos and turning peaceful protests of the Iraqis into violence, destabilizing Iraq’s political situation via interfering in the trend of forming the country’s new government, weakening Iraq’s security forces through conducting attacks on the Army centers and Hashd al-Shaabi’s bases and cutting Iraq’s ties with its neighboring countries including with Iran.



The U.S. new plot is also aimed at deviating public opinion from critical situation of the Zionist regime of Israel as well as appeasing the Zionist lobby to continue supporting Donald Trump who is facing the congress impeachment.

The U.S. has proved that it is the number one supporter of terrorism. Washington’s claim of campaign against terrorism is only a deception that is why their claimed military coalitions in the Persian Gulf and in the Bab al-Mandab Strait have brought about nothing but enhancing terrorism.

The U.S. has not been a savior but it has been disruptor of the region’s security and stability. The U.S. officials’ secret trips to Iraq have certainly roots in their fear from the Iraqis’ rage against Americans’ crisis-making behaviors.

Widespread supports of popular and political groups as well as the country’s religious authorities for Hashd al-Shaabi in face of the U.S. aggressive policies are testifying nationwide trust of Iraqis to the resistance forces which in turn shows failure of the White House’s anti-resistance project.



