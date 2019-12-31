Iran chosen to host FIBA U16 Asian Championship

TEHRAN – Iran has been chosen to host the 2020 FIBA U16 Asian Championship by FIBA Asia.

The competition, which will be held Tehran from March 23 to April 2, 2020, brings 16 Asian teams together at the Azadi Hall.

The event will also act as the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup qualification.

The top four teams will book their places at the World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Iran have never participated in the last five editions of the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup.

The FIBA U16 Asian Championship is an under 16 basketball championship in the International Basketball Federation's FIBA Asia zone. The event started in 2009 and is held bi-annually.

Iran won a bronze medal in the first edition held in 2009 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.