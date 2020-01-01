NIOPDC fully supplies low sulfur fuel oil for shipping fleet

TEHRAN- Managing Director of National Iranian Oil Product Distribution Company (NIOPDC)’s Markazi Department said low sulfur fuel oil needed for the country’s vessels and ships is fully supplied and distributed by the company, Shana reported on Tuesday citing the Oil Ministry.

Saied Jamshidi noted that Imam Khomeini Oil Refinery in the Markazi province has allocated separate lines, tanks, and loading arms to store and ship the needed fuel for the maritime fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL).

Mentioning some rumors that NIOPDC is not supplying enough low-sulfur fuel for the IRISL fleet, Jamshidi said: "The main problem in this regard has been the contractors’ failure in fulfilling their commitments."

According to Jamshidi, since November 6, Imam Khomeini Refinery has transferred 20,000 tons of low-sulfur fuel oil to some agreed storages via pipeline, however, the IRISL’s contractors have fulfilled to deliver the product to the vessels.

The International Maritime Organization introduced new regulations to reduce air pollution resulting from the use of high-sulfur fuels by vessels.

Based on the new regulations, sulfur will be cut drastically from global shipping transport fuels in 2020.

From 1 January 2020, ships will only be allowed to use fuel oil with very low sulfur content, under rules brought in by the International Maritime Organization. This cut in sulfur content has been more than a decade in the planning, and almost all shipping around the world is expected to comply, or face penalties.

EF/MA

