‘No worries over supply of basic goods’

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said on Thursday that the government has stored enough amounts of basic goods and there are no worries over the supply of such commodities in the country, ILNA reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to an industrial park in the southwest of Tehran, the official noted that the production of most of the basic goods in the country has been experiencing an upward trend and necessary measures have been taken for the imports of those items which cannot be produced inside the country.

Underlining the importance of domestic production, the minister said the country’s producers should be supported and all the barriers in the way of domestic production should be removed.

In late November 2019, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said nearly 14 million tons of basic goods were cleared through Iran’s customs since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2019) up to November.

According to Mehdi Mirashrafi, nearly 20 million tons of goods have been imported into the country since the beginning of the current year, of which about 14 million tons were basic goods.

Back in December, Rahmani had said that developing the country’s domestic production must be seriously pursued under any condition.

Speaking in a gathering with directors and board members of the country’s large industrial and mining organizations and corporations, Rahmani said: “Our enemies expected the country’s industrial sector to shut down under the pressure of the unjust sanctions, however, their plots did not work out and we are still standing strong.”

