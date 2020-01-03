Tehran hosting intl. exhibit of decorative lights

TEHRAN- The 27th International Exhibition of Chandeliers and Decorative Lights of Iran kicked off on Thursday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRIB reported.

Renowned domestic and foreign producers and distributors of decorative lights are showcasing their latest products and services during this five-day event.

The exhibition is aimed at introducing the manufacturing capabilities of the exhibitors, finding new export markets, getting acquainted with the newest technology and equipment of the world, boosting production and creating jobs.

Back in 2019, the head of Iran’s chandeliers cooperatives said the Islamic Republic annually exports $200 million worth of chandeliers to neighboring countries.

Mohammadreza Qareyazi made the remark on the sidelines of the previous edition of the exhibition.

As reported, following the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, and Italy, Iran is one of the top five countries in the field of producing chandeliers and decorative lights.

This industry is a major source of foreign currency for the country.

According to Qareyazi, Iraq, Turkey, Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are among Iran’s main export markets.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran also exports chandeliers and decorative lights to Persian Gulf littoral states, as well as European Union and East Asian countries,” he added.

