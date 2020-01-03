Gen. Soleimani’s influence in fighting terrorism

Here is a video depicting General Soleimani addressing Defenders of Shrine that played a key role in eliminating ISIL in Syria and Iraq. The commander of the IRGC Quds Force General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred in the U.S. airstrikes on Baghdad's international airport on Friday morning. Iran has vowed "tough revenge" for Soleimani's death.