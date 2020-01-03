Pompeo claims U.S. committed to ‘de-escalation’, hours after assassinating Soleimani

TEHRAN — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the United States is committed to “de-escalation” hours after U.S. airstrike at Baghdad International Airport killed General Qassem Soleimani.

Pompeo made the claim in a number of tweets on Friday.

“I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss @realDonaldTrump's decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation,” he said.

“Discussed with @DominicRaab the recent decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation,” Soleimani said in another tweet.

“Spoke with @HeikoMaas about @realDonaldTrump's decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Germany is also concerned over the Iranian regime’s continued military provocations. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation.”

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday morning that Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred in the attack carried out by the United States.

MH/