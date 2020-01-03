Fajr Film Festival to honor resistance films with Qassem Soleimani award

TEHRAN – The Fajr Film Festival will honor films on resistance and jihad this year with an award named after Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani who was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on Friday.

“Following the martyrdom of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who is the legend of the justice advocates and those who are fighting oppression across the world, the Cinema Organization of Iran agreed to launch the Commander Qassem Soleimani Award in memory of the anti-oppression paradigm during the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival,” the organizers said in a statement.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will take place in Tehran from February 1 to 11.

Photo: Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

