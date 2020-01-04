Iran’s flag hoisted at Youth Olympic Village

TEHRAN - The national flag of Iran was hoisted at the athletes' village for the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.

Six skiers will represent Iran at the Games.

Artemis Hosseini and Roham Saba will participate at Alpine skiing.

Farnoush Shemshaki and Amirhossein Bandali will compete at cross-country skiing and Roxana Saveh Shemshaki and Ali Kalhor will represent Iran at ski mountaineering.

During the Games, the Vortex will serve as the main Youth Olympic Village for the athletes and their delegations.

The Vortex is a 27-metre high, ring-shaped construction made up of 712 units spread along a 1 per cent sloped, 2.8km single-spiral ramp.

The Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games will take place from Jan. 9 to 22, 2020 with 1,880 athletes (15-18 years old) from more than 70 countries.

The competitions will take place in the cantons of Vaud (Lausanne, La Vallée de Joux, Leysin, les Diablerets, Villars), Valais (Champéry), Grisons (St. Moritz) and neighboring France (Les Rousses, Les Tuffes stadium).