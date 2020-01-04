Poets commemorate General Soleimani

TEHRAN – A large group of literati came together at Tehran’s Felestin Cinema on Friday evening to commemorate Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, during a poetry night entitled “Tough Revenge”.

The poetry night was organized on the sidelines of the 10th Ammar Popular Film Festival, which is currently underway in Tehran.

The session was attended by several prominent poets, including Ali-Mohammad Moaddab, Ahmad Babai, Nafiseh Sadat Musavi, Mohammad-Mehdi Sayyar, Milad Erfanpur, Fatemeh Nanizad and Mobin Ardestani as well as cultural officials and the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war or in fighting against terrorism.

At the beginning of the session Forugh Monhi, whose three sons were martyred during the war, noted that Iranians are not alone and the U.S. should await their tough revenge.

“General Soleimani trained thousands of soldiers like himself. These soldiers will fight the enemies of Islam, the U.S. and Israel,” she added.

Afterwards, poets recited selections from their works about resistance and fight against the world arrogance.

Established by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures, the Ammar Popular Film Festival has been named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of Prophet Muhammad (S).

The festival, which opened in Tehran on Wednesday, will come to an end on January 9.

Photo: Poet Nafiseh Sadat Musavi recites a poem at a poetry night entitled “Tough Revenge” at Tehran’s Felestin Cinema on January 3, 2020. (Mehr/Behnam Tofiqi)

ABU/MMS/YAW

