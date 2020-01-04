Rouhani: Iran will surely avenge Soleimani’s assassination

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani says Iran will definitely take revenge on the U.S. for killing Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“Vengeance for killing General Soleimani is an inalienable right for the Iranian people,” Rouhani said while meeting Soleimani’s family on Saturday morning, Mehr reported.

He offered condolences to Soleimani’s family for their loss, but also congratulated them for the top general’s martyrdom.

Rouhani said not only the Iranian nation, but also all Muslims and free-hearted people of the world are mourning the loss of the honorable martyr.

“People know the dimensions of his jihad and sacrifices but his actions and major measures should be elucidated for the world,” he said.

“This honorable martyr’s services aimed at providing security for the country, the region, especially for the people of Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan, is unforgettable,” the president added.

Soleimani was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some other forces of the PMU along with their guests.

The Pentagon had announced earlier that General Soleimani was killed on Donald Trump’s order.

According to the New York Times, the top Iranian general was killed when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport.

The strike was a serious escalation of Trump’s growing confrontation with Tehran, which began almost a week ago when U.S. forces conducted drone strikes on locations of the PMU forces in Iraq, killing at least 25 individuals and leaving another 51 injured.

The attacks came in response to alleged attacks targeting American forces.

In his remarks, President Rouhani said the crime committed by the U.S. will not be forgiven by Iranians.

“The Americans did not realize what a grave mistake they made,” he said. “They will see the consequences of this heinous act not only today, but also in years to come.”

