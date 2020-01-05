Yahya Golmohammadi close to Team Melli hot seat

TEHRAN – Ex-Iran captain Yahya Golmohammadi has moved one step closer to becoming Team Melli coach.

Golmohammadi is currently heading Iranian top flight football team Padideh.

With less than three months remaining until the restart of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, the Iranian federation has not introduced the new head coach.

Marc Wilmots left his role as coach of Team Melli in early December, just seven months after replacing Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the three-time Asian champions.

Wilmots’s assistant Vahid Hashemian also is among the candidates to lead Team Melli.

Iran football federation had already announced that it has reached an agreement with former Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic but it seems the federation has changed the decision.

Team Melli will entertain Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and will meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

Iran will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.