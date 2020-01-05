Iranian artists creating works on Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN – The director of Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, said on Sunday that a number of Iranian artists are creating artworks of commander Qassem Soleimani in a project initiated by the organization.

About 30 painters, graphic designers and sculptors, including Mehdi Farrokhi, Ahmad Qolizadeh, Kamiar Sadeqi, Shahram Shirzadi, Abbas Ganji, Nasser Seifi and Malek-Dadyar Garusian, are collaborating on the project.

Painter Hassan Ruholamin’s painting “The Apocalyptic Companion of Aba Abdillah”, which depicts Soleimani’s remains embraced by Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shias, is one of the artworks created for the project.

An image of the artwork was published on Friday on khamenei.ir, the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The artworks being created for the project are scheduled to be showcased in exhibitions, which will be organized across the country in the near future.

Photo: An artwork created for an Art Bureau’s project, which is planned to commemorate Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

