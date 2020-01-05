Tehran cultural center renamed after Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN – The Baharan Cultural Center in Tehran’s District 17 has been renamed after Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The decision to rename the center was made by the director of the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality, Hojjatoleslam Meisam Amrudi.

He announced the news during a meeting with the Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Nasser Abu Sharif, in Tehran.

Photo: A view of the Baharan Cultural Center in Tehran.

