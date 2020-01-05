EU’s Borrell invites Zarif to Brussels

European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Brussels to discuss the situation in the Middle East, an EU statement said on Sunday.

According to The New York Times, Borrell invited Zarif to Brussels to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the preservation of a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Borrell tweeted on Saturday, “Spoke w Iranian FM @JZarif about recent developments. Underlined need for de-escalation of tensions, to exercise restraint & avoid further escalation. Also discussed importance of preserving #JCPOA, which remains crucial for global security. I am committed to role as coordinator.”

Regional tension has highly escalated since Friday after assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport.

The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of General Soleimani, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump.

General Soleimani was a legendary commander in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have vowed that Iran will take revenge on the U.S. terrorist act.

