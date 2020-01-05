Iran summons Swiss ambassador for third time over Trump’s new threats

TEHRAN – Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner, whose country represents the United States’ interests in Iran, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

It was the third time that the Swiss ambassador is being summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry over the past few days.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the ambassador was summoned to receive Iran’s protests over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet on Saturday in which he threatened to target 52 Iranian sites, including cultural and civilian ones.

Araghchi said that based on international law, Trump’s remarks are clear example of “war crime”.

“Such threat reminds us of Mongols’ attacks and criminal and terrorist groups’ actions in destroying cultural and historic places. Based on international law, it is a clear example of war crime,” he said.

Araqchi also said that Iran has proven it makes any aggressor regretful.

He noted that Iran reserved the right to respond to assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

