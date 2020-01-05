Ayatollah Sistani condoles Ayatollah Khamenei over General Soleimani’s martyrdom

TEHRAN – In a message to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday, top Iraqi cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

It is said in the message that Soleimani’s sacrifices in “fighting Daesh will not be forgotten”.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a United States’ airstrike in Baghdad on Friday morning.

General Soleimani was a legendary commander in the fight against terrorists aligned to Daesh, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, and others.

NA/PA