Iranian Photographers Center launches contest on martyr Soleimani’s funeral

TEHRAN – The Iranian Photographers Center has launched a contest named “My Commander” to select photos that will best represent the funeral procession of Quds Force chief Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

Submissions will be competing in three sections dedicated to professional photographers, ordinary people and young adults, Ehsan Baqeri, the director of the center, said in a press release on Monday.

Photos depicting any aspects of the nationwide funeral ceremonies in Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman are allowed to compete in the contest, he added.

Photographers Farhad Soleimani and Ahmad Nateqi are among the members of the jury for the official section of the contest.

Baqeri also said that the ceremony will surely be remembered as a great national gathering and added, “The sad feelings of people these days, their love, passion and grieves should be recorded.”

The contest has been organized in collaboration with the Association of Revolution and Sacred Defense Photographers.

The selected photos will be put on view in an exhibition during April.

Photo: An Iranian woman shows her palm bearing the slogan #Hard Revenge during the funeral procession for Quds Force chief Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Ahvaz on January 5, 2020. (Mehr/Mohammad-Hassan Hayavi)

RM/MMS/YAW

