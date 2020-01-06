Fox News host criticizes Trump for risking war with Iran

TEHRAN — Fox News host Tucker Carlson has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for the assassination of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Chief Qassem Soleimani for a potential war that may result from it.

Speaking on Fox News on Friday night, Carlson said “it’s no exaggeration” to suggest that by the time his show is next on the air the U.S. will be involved in a conflict with Iran.

He criticized the “chest-beaters” who praised the killing of General Soleimani without thinking of the ramifications.

Carlson’s commentary stood out on a network of outspoken advocates of Trump’s decision.

“From Iran’s perspective, we’re already there. If Iranian forces killed the chairman of our joint chiefs of staff, for example, would you consider it an act of war?” Carlson added.

He criticized former national security adviser John Bolton and Sen. Ben Sasse as two of those who have praised the assassination.

In a tweet on Friday, Bolton said how he hoped this will result in “the first step to regime change in Tehran.”

“Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran’s malign Quds Force activities worldwide. Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran,” Bolton tweeted.

This is while Trump has publicly denied the decision was intended to implement a regime change in Iran.

Carlson accused the Trump administration of ignoring other questions posed by the American people.

“Is Iran really the greatest threat we face? And who’s actually benefiting from this? And why are we continuing to ignore the decline of our own country in favor of jumping into another quagmire from which there is no obvious exit? If we’re still in Afghanistan 19 years later, what makes us think there’s a quick way out of Iran?”

“Before we enter into a single new war, there’s a criterion that ought to be met: Our leaders should be required to explain how that conflict will make the United States richer and more secure,” Carlson said.

“In every single place, each of these conflicts has turned out to be longer, bloodier, and more expensive than we were promised in the first place. The benefits? Often they've been non-existent.”

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to take a “tough revenge” for assassination of General Soleimani, who was a major figure in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

