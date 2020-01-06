Iran will prove harsh revenge in practice: Shamkhani

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Monday that Iran will show harsh revenge for assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in practice.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a funeral procession for Soleimani in Tehran.

Shamkhani noted that the massive participation of people at the ceremony shows that “the martyr’s blood will not be forgotten”.

Also in a meeting with Ali Mamlouk, a special security adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on Sunday, Shamkhani said, “Our response to this crime will definitely be military, however it will not be limited to military.”

General Soleimani was assassinated in a United States’ airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iran will take tough revenge on the criminals who killed the top Iranian general.

NA/PA