Saba institute producing animation on commander Soleimani

TEHRAN – The Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran announced on Tuesday that it is producing a mid-length animated movie on the life of Quds Force chief Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The movie will cover the life of the commander from his childhood to his martyrdom in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, producer Mohammad-Ali Safura said.

The movie is a part of the animated series “40 Martyrs”, which recounts the life stories of 40 Iranian martyrs who lost their lives during Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979 or the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

Photo: A scene from the Saba animated movie on Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

