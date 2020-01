TEDPIX, IFX dropping more

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), that began the Iranian week on Saturday with their indexes falling, witnessed more drops on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange, fell 6,672 to 358,843 on Tuesday.

Some 6.388 billion securities worth 27.401 trillion rials (about $652.4 million) were reportedly traded at TSE.

As previously announced, TEDPIX rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the past Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Reportedly, some 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the previous month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

In Iran’s over-the-counter market, IFX, the main index of Iran Fara Bourse, fell 112 points to 4,630 on Tuesday.

Some 2.569 billion securities worth 12.569 trillion rias (about $299.2 million) were traded at IFB on Tuesday.

IFX rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar month of Azar, while experiencing a 102-percent rise since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019).

The index stood at 4,559 points at the end of the past month.

Value of trades at IFB rose 16 percent in the previous month and 85 percent since the year start.

MA/MA