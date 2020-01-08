IRGC targets US airbases in Iraq

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks to retaliate the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Tens of surface-to-surface missiles” were fired at the strategic airbase and the attack was later confirmed by the US officials.

The IRGC has called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from the Arab country, asserting that it would not differentiate between the US and Israel in retaliating against the assassination of the Iranian national hero.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

“We warn US allies providing bases for the [American] terrorist army… that any country serving as the origin of bellicose and aggressive attacks in any form against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be targeted,” read the IRGC statement.

The IRGC added that it would release more details about the strike.

The strike comes as no surprise since Iran had vowed to take a “harsh revenge” in the wake of the US terror attack.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Sirens were reportedly heard and American helicopters flew over the airbase and the total alert was activated.

US President Donald Trump was being briefed about the retaliatory strikes.

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

The Pentagon claimed that it would take necessary measures to protect the US military forces amid heightened tensions in the region.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, adding that the bases targeted were at al-Assad airbase and another in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at al-Assad and Irbil," the Pentagon said.

"At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

Asian shares and US treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday, while the yen, gold, and oil shot higher after the strikes on Wednesday morning. Oil prices rose over 4.5 percent at one point. The benchmark WTI jumped as much as 4.53 percent to $65.54 a barrel before settling down.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1% lower shortly after China's share markets began trading, with China's blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.56%. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.2% and Australian shares fell more than 1%.

US stock futures were also sharply lower, with S&P500 e-minis off nearly 1%. "It's a very classic risk-off," said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific chief economist at ING in Singapore.

Wall Street stocks lost more ground, with The Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.4 percent to close the session at 28,583.68. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent to finish at 3,237.18 but the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped only a fraction to 9,068.58.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, better known as Hashd al-Sha'abi forces, announced the start of Crushing Response Operation to the United States.

The White House was preparing for an address to the US nation by the American commander in chief, but it was announced later that the speech has been called off.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement. "The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East."

The US military carried out the terror operation at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday, assassinating Lt. Gen. Soleimani, along with his companions, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

The US assassination has drawn a wave of condemnation from officials and movements throughout the world and triggered huge public protests across the region.

(Source: Press TV)