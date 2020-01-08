Ayatollah Khamenei: Americans must leave the region

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the United States’ “corruptive presence” in the region must come to an end.

“This region does not accept presence of the United States. The people in the region and the regional governments rising from the people do not accept this issue,” he said during a speech in Qom.

The remarks by the Leader came a few hours after Iran fired dozens of ballistic missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the U.S. assassination of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

Top Iranian political and military figures had vowed “harsh revenge” for the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

“A slap was delivered last night,” the Leader remarked.

However, Ayatollah Khamenei said, such military actions are not enough and the U.S. forces must leave the region.

“The issue of revenge is another issue. They were slapped last night which is another issue. Such military actions will not be enough. The United States’ corruptive presence in the region must come to an end. They have brought war, sedition, destruction, and also destruction of infrastructures to the region.”

He added that the U.S. has acted in this way wherever it has entered.

“They insist on extending this corruption and destruction to Iran. Their insistence on negotiations is preliminary to such presence and interference,” the Leader pointed out.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that the people are duty bound to know the enemy.

“We should not make mistake in knowing the enemy. Do not say that we all know. Enemy is global arrogance and the United States. However, comprehensive efforts are being made to change the people’s opinion through complicated methods of propaganda,” the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that animosity of the enemies is not something temporary.

“This animosity is inherent and constant and they hit us whenever they can. To counter them, we have to empower ourselves. We have to be empowered in areas of military, security, politics and economy to prevent enemy from hitting us,” he said.

He noted, “It is wrong to think that they leave animosity when we back down.”

‘Martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani shows Islamic Revolution is alive’

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that martyrdom of General Soleimani showed that the Islamic Revolution is alive.

“His martyrdom showed the world that the revolution is alive,” he said.

He said, “They wanted to pretend that the revolution in Iran is dead… However, his martyrdom showed that the revolution is alive.”

The Leader added the enemies tried to portray General Soleimani as a terrorist.

Soleimani was considered a legendary commander against terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIS), in Iraq and Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The United States is unfair and liar and we cannot attach value to its words.”

Pointing to mass participation of the people in funeral procession of General Soleimani in various cities, the Leader said, “The people slapped them [the U.S.] in the mouth.”

“You saw what happened in Tehran and other cities.”

The huge participation of people in the funeral processions for Soleimani in the cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman were highly surprising.

The massive crowding during the funeral procession in Kerman, the general’s hometown, 59 people were killed and many more injured in a stampede.

“I am upset about that bitter incident in Kerman and I express condolences to the families of the victims,” the Leader remarked.

NA/PA

