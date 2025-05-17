'You might not be there without US'; This is Trump's model for Arab states

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, met with a number of teachers and educators from across the country on May 17, 2025, in the Imam Khomeini (ra) Hussainiyah.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the need to depict a worthy, attractive, and likable public image of teachers, one that is lively and endearing. He stated that this is a necessity that calls for dedicated artistic and media work on the part of responsible organizations.

During this annual gathering, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the recent remarks made by the U.S. President during his visit to the region, saying, “Some of the remarks made during the U.S. President’s trip to the region aren’t even worth a response at all. The level of those remarks is so low that they are a source of shame for both the speaker and the American nation.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the U.S. President’s claim that he wants to use power for peace as a lie, and added: “When have they ever used their power to bring peace? He, other U.S. officials, and U.S. administrations have used their power for the massacre in Gaza, for igniting wars wherever they could, and for supporting their own mercenaries." He stressed that power can be used for peace and security, stating, “This is precisely why the Islamic Republic — despite the enemies’ wishes — will continue to increase its power and the power of the country every single day. But that’s not what they did. They used their power to provide the Zionist regime with ten-ton bombs to be dropped on Gaza’s children, hospitals, people’s homes, in Lebanon, and wherever else they could.”

Referring to previous remarks made by the U.S. President claiming that countries in the region could not survive even ten days without U.S. support, Ayatollah Khamenei stated: “Now, in his dealings, conduct, and proposals, he continues to present and impose the same model on these countries in a way as if they cannot survive without America. This model has definitely failed. Due to the determination and efforts of the nations in the region, the U.S. must and will leave this region.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the Zionist regime as the source of corruption, war, and division in the region, emphasizing that the Zionist regime is a dangerous, deadly, cancerous tumor in the region that must and will be eliminated.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution went on to describe the principles and the system of values of the Islamic Republic — values that guide the nation's conduct in this turbulent region — as “clear and well-defined.” He said, “Today, Iran is not comparable to the past. Today, by God’s grace and favor, much to the enemy’s dismay, and despite the efforts of others to undermine it, Iran has made progress. And it will continue to make progress many times more than this, God willing. Everyone will witness this. Our youth will see this happen in the best possible way.”

In another part of his remarks, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized that the structure of the education system must be designed to nurture students academically, culturally, and spiritually. He also underscored the importance of continuing the development of a strategic roadmap for the education sector. He stressed that, “Those who undertake the task of designing a new structure for the education system must be skilled, experienced, and deeply committed to religion and the independence of the country. Only then can a system be established through which our youth are raised to be knowledgeable, faithful, patriotic, hardworking, and hopeful about the future.”

Referring to the importance of school textbooks and reiterating earlier recommendations, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that while including content such as the names of Muslim scientists or excerpts from the documents of the U.S. Spy Den [former U.S. Embassy] is necessary, it is not sufficient, and said: “Textbooks must be rich in content and appealing in style. Even complex scientific topics should be presented in a way that is clear, sweet, and engaging for the student.”

Highlighting the crucial issue of educational justice, the Leader reminded that educational justice has always been a priority: “Of course, this does not mean neglecting top talents. Giving due attention to initiatives like the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents (SAMPAD) and supporting gifted youth in making greater leaps is not contrary to justice. It is, in fact, the very essence of educational justice.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to the previous neglect and removal of the Department of Moral and Spiritual Development (Parvareshi), expressing satisfaction with the renewed attention given to this area. He stressed the need for its activities to be pursued in the most effective and meaningful way.