SCO and BRICS valuable opportunities for Iran: Leader

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, held a meeting with Iran’s interior minister and the country's provincial governors on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that governors are the comprehensive managers of their respective provinces and referred to the favorable public atmosphere in the country for serving the people, he stated, “Officials must go among the people, be present at their gatherings, listen patiently to their concerns, even if expressed harshly, and provide the necessary explanations.”

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the country’s vast opportunities and added, “The country benefits from an immense capacity in its young human capital. Wherever an institution has recognized and utilized this potential, tangible progress has been achieved.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also referred to Iran’s membership in key regional and international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, as well as the appointment of a Minister of Interior with in-depth knowledge of the country’s diverse regions, as further valuable opportunities.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the management of various provincial affairs, including matters of diplomacy related to the provinces, by the governors, and stated: “We have many neighboring countries. These very neighbors themselves are one of the opportunities.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed the necessity of preserving the integrity of the country and confronting corruption, calling the fight against corruption a definitive duty of senior officials.

Ayatollah Khamenei also emphasized, “The first condition for combating corruption is that officials and their families must remain distant from corruption-inducing elements.” He added, “Given the sensitive position of public officials, any involvement in corruption inflicts far greater harm, and its punishment in the sight of God will be significantly more severe.”

He also advised governors to uphold religious obligations, avoid what is forbidden in Islamic law, be attentive to religious observances, strive for the realization of the year’s slogan, and engage in a serious, coordinated effort to combat the smuggling of goods.