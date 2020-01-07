Majlis designates Pentagon, all its affiliates as terrorists

TEHRAN - The Iranian parliament (Majlis) on Tuesday voted for a three-urgency bill, designating Pentagon and all its affiliates as terrorists.

The move is in response to the U.S. declaration of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The bill was passed with 229 votes in favor, three against, and 2 abstentions.

On Friday, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander, was martyred in a U.S. terrorist assault in Baghdad.

Over the past two months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019), €200 million from the National Development Fund has been allocated to support the IRGC Quds Force.