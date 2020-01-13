Rouhani signs law designating Pentagon as terrorist organization

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday signed into law a bill designating the Pentagon as a terrorist organization.

Rouhani instructed the relevant bodies to implement the resolution, which was passed during an open session of the parliament on January 7 and was endorsed by the Guardian Council on the same date.

On April 8, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization.

On January 7, the Iranian lawmakers unanimously voted for an emergency motion to designate the U.S. forces as a terrorist in response to the assassination of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

The triple-urgency bill is an amendment to the April 2019 law by which Iran had outlawed the United States Central Command.

The new law designates all members of the United States Department of Defense (Pentagon) and organizations or agencies affiliated with it as terrorist organizations.

