Rouhani to Johnson: There had been no security in London without Gen. Soleimani’s efforts

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that London would not have been secure if it had not been for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s relentless campaign against terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

“Undoubtedly, if it was not for martyr Soleimani’s efforts, you would not have had security in London,” he told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone conversation.

Rouhani urged the British government to revise its stance on the assassination of Soleimani.

Soleimani was assassinated in a United States’ airstrike in Baghdad on January 3. Johnson has backed Soleimani’s assassination.

Iran has called the U.S. move against the top general a terrorist action and an act of war.

Calling Soleimani a “hero of the fight against terrorism”, Rouhani said Soleimani always sought regional peace and stability.

The president also said, “The United States and the White House know nothing about the region and they only realized what mistake they had committed by this terrorist action when they noticed the uprising of the regional people and their unity.”

Johnson expressed concerns over regional security and called for restraint by all sides.

‘Soleimani Assassination originates from U.S. support for terrorism’

In a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Rouhani said that the assassination of Soleimani is nurtured by the U.S. “support for terrorism and its anger over his (Soleimani’s) fight against terrorism.”

Rouhani said, “The regional people are very angry about the United States’ actions. We all should make efforts to prevent the United States causing tension and making strategic mistakes and make this country act within the framework of the law.”

He added that all must respect law in order to maintain security.

He also said, “The European Union bears heavy responsibility toward international issues and must make efforts on the path of boosting peace and stability through adopting right stance and being independent from the United States’ wrong policies. Undoubtedly, Tehran will stand beside this union.”

For his part, Prime Minister Conte said Italy will make any efforts in line with helping maintain security and stability in the region.

‘Friendly countries must make the U.S. respect law’

In another telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rouhani said that friendly countries must adopt the right position and force the U.S. to respect international law.

“We must announce to the United States that the world will not accept its criminal actions,” he said.

The South African president condemned assassination of Soleimani.

‘Iran attaches great importance to regional security’

In another phone conversation, Rouhani also told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that Iran attaches great importance to regional security.

Rouhani noted that the only way to maintain regional security is strengthening friendship and cooperation and prevent foreigners’ interference.

“In the present sensitive juncture, I hope all the countries which seek security will guide the United States towards law and humanity,” he said.

Sheikh Tamim said that Qatar opposes any tension against Iran.

Rouhani also held a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during which the top officials stressed the necessity of investigating the cause of a Ukrainian plane crash near the capital Tehran on Wednesday that killed all 176 people aboard.

